South Dakota Mines Students Conduct Rapid City Energy Audit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – An audit by South Dakota School of Mines & Technology students has found Rapid City could save thousands of dollars by installing energy-efficient lighting in its administration center.

The four students studied energy usage at the City/School Administration Center in Rapid City over five months. They discovered that replacing old lighting technology could save the city almost $10,000 annually.

Student Jamie Caffee tells the Rapid City Journal that 2,000 light fixtures could be switched from incandescent and fluorescent-style lighting to LED technology. The move could result in a 75-ton reduction of yearly carbon dioxide emissions.

Caffee says the team also found an unnecessary amount of office equipment and inefficient heating and cooling systems, which are driving up energy usage.

They presented their findings at a city council meeting last week.