Williams Big Ten Coach of the Year

LINCOLN, NE… Two years ago Amy Williams was coaching her USD Coyotes to the WNIT title. Shortly after that memorable season ended, she was offered her dream job. Williams left her home state to coach for her alma mater, the University of Nebraska. And in just her second season she has validated the move by the Huskers. Her team went 20-9, tied for 3rd in the Big Ten with an 11-5 record and even won 9 of 11 road games. Williams was named Big Ten Coach of the Year as a result. She gave all the credit to her coaching staff and players, saying they had really bought in to playing for the team and not for themselves.