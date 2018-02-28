Changes Made to Annual Hot Harley Nights Parade Route

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some changes are coming for the 23rd annual Hot Harley Nights, most notably, the parade route.

This year the parade will end at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. In past years the route had began at J&L Harley and ended in downtown Sioux Falls.

The change in the Saturday night venue is due to construction of the Levitt Shell Amphitheater at Falls Park West. J&L will still host activities at the 60th Street North location on July 12th and 13th.

All proceeds go to Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

“Having been a wish granter for many years, I’ve seen many kids and their families being touched by the money that we raise, and its very rewarding. It’s wonderful to see the kids throughout the weekend,” said Char Roth with J&L Harley-Davidson.

Organizers have also booked country music band Sawyer Brown to perform on July 14th at the Fairgrounds.