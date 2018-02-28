Death Investigation: How Dementia Diagnosis Can Affect Decision to Charge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities are still working to piece together what happened at Southridge Health Care Center last week that caused the death of an 83-year-old woman.

“I don’t really have a motive at this time. Like I said, they were both residents in a locked dementia unit who were both suffering from dementia,” said Lt Mike Colwill with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Dementia is an umbrella term for a series of brain diseases. The most common of which, is Alzheimer’s.

“It’s a disease that literally attacks the brain. We believe it causes proteins to build up on the brain and gunk it up so it can’t work properly, and eventually kills it,” said Leslie Morrow, State Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota.

Alzheimer’s not only affects a person’s brain, it can affect their actions and behaviors as well.

“The thing with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in general it often causes people to act very unexpectedly. Sometimes there’s a complete behavior shift. So that’s the real tricky part about this disease, is you never know how it’s going to impact the person who has it, and some of those changes can come about very abruptly,” said Morrow.

Authorities are still conducting interviews with staff at Southridge, to find out more about the man they say carried out the attack.

“I can tell you the gentleman that was involved in the incident has a history of assaulting other residents and staff,” said Lt. Colwill.

At this time, the man has not been charged with a crime. The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office will ultimately decide whether or not to file charges, once the investigation is complete.

“We look at all the facts and circumstances surrounding the case,” said State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan. “We look at that individual’s criminal history; we look at the level of criminal intent involved, we look at are they a danger to society.”

McGowan says it can often be difficult to find prosecutorial merit in cases involving people with mental disabilities or diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

“In crimes we have to prove a specific intent, if someone doesn’t have the mental capacity or stability to form that intent, that can be very problematic in prosecution.”