Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Has Another Record Breaking Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It was another record year for the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Officials released the numbers from 2017 during a press conference this morning. The venue saw an overall attendance of 709,000, up from 671,000 in 2016. It also brought in a net of more than $2,000,000.

The PREMIER Center hosted 18 sold out events, including nine Garth Brooks concerts and three days professional bull riding.

“I would ask you. Don’t ever take it for granted, because these women, these men, that are actually in the arena, in the fight, with their sweat, their blood, their toil,” said Mayor Mike Huether.

The PREMIER Center ranked 44th in the country and 84th in the world based on total ticket sales.