Jacks Strong Heading Into Big 12 Tournament

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU wrestlers are headed for the Big 12 wrestling tournament this weekend in Tulsa. And as Chris Bono has said all season, this is when the season really starts. But his Jacks do go into the conference championships with an impressive resume. They went unbeaten in 8 Big 12 contests and have several wrestlers poised to do well in the post season, led by Gross, Kocer and Rotert.