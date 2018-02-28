Luverne Falls to LDC in Section 3-A Championship

ST. PETER, MN… The Luverne Cardinals boys hockey team has made it an annual date to play in the Section 3-A title game in St. Peter. They advanced to the title game after a 7-1 Monday night win over Hutchinson as Kaslyn Kruse had the hat trick.

But Wednesday night they ran into a very tough opponent from Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato. The Cardinals has beaten L-D-C 4-2 earlier, but this game was scoreless after one period. Corey Benda then scored on the rebound after a fabulous save by Daniel Tofteland to make it 1-0 LDC after two periods. It was 2-0 when Gaige Nath lit the lamp on the power play for the Cards. But that was as close as Luverne would get. Blake Johnson and Brandt Peterson finished the scoring in the final 4-1/2 minutes and it was a 4-1 final for L-D-C. Luverne finished the season with a 20-7 record under second year head coach Phil Paquette.