New rules for petition circulators head to SD Senate floor

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Senate panel has advanced a pair of bills that would require ballot question signature gatherers to provide more information to voters or the secretary of state.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to send the proposals to the chamber’s floor.

One would require circulators to provide petition signers their name, email and phone number.

The second would mandate that circulators give the Secretary of State’s office residency information including the length of time at their current address.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson, the second bill’s sponsor, says it would make it easier for courts to decide if circulators are residents.

Rob Timm, president and CEO of the Chiesman Center for Democracy, says the bills would make it harder to put initiatives on the ballot because campaigns will have more trouble finding circulators.