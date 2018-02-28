Northern’s Pollard Named MVP of NSIC Tourney

SIOUX FALLS, SD… DJ Pollard came up big when his team needed him the most. The senior guard scored 21 points Tuesday as Northern defeated SMSU 81-75 in the NSIC title game at the Sanford Pentagon. As a result, Pollard was named the post season tournament Most Valuable Player. The Wolves improved to 31-3 and will see how NW Missouri does in it’s conference tournament. Northern is presently 2nd in the region standings. The top team will host the Central Region Tournament.