Northern’s Pollard Named MVP of NSIC Tourney

Northern's Pollard Named MVP of NSIC Tourney
KDLT Sports
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, SD… DJ Pollard came up big when his team needed him the most. The senior guard scored 21 points Tuesday as Northern defeated SMSU 81-75 in the NSIC title game at the Sanford Pentagon.  As a result, Pollard was named the post season tournament Most Valuable Player. The Wolves improved to 31-3 and will see how NW Missouri does in it’s conference tournament. Northern is presently 2nd in the region standings. The top team will host the Central Region Tournament.

Related Post

Rolling Northern State Basketball Teams Sweep Bemi...
Smith Has New Team At USD
DWU Men Focusing on Playing Hard
Smith Excited About The NIT For USD

You Might Also Like