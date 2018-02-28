Seniors Excited about NSIC Title for Augie

SIOUX FALLS, S.D — Two 8-0 runs and a 12-0 run in the first half ignited the Augustana women’s basketball team to a 64-45 win over Winona State and gave the Vikings their first NSIC Tournament title since the 2013 season.

The NSIC Tournament championship guarantees the No. 10 Vikings an automatic berth into the NCAA D-II National Tournament and pushes Augustana to 27 wins on the year. The 27-3 Vikings find out their NCAA tournament seed, opponent and location on Sunday, March 4 at 10 p.m. EST. on NCAA.com.

Senior’s Logan O’Farrell, Presley O’Farrell and Paige Peterson were named to the All-Tournament team. Logan O’Farrell was the 2018 NSIC Tournament MVP.

Augie opened up Tuesday night’s contest full of energy and enthusiasm, sprinting out to an 8-0 run, with five of Augustana’s first eight points coming on second chance opportunities. However, the Warriors matched the Vikings intensity early on, responding with an 8-0 run of their own.

In a game of runs, Augustana then responded with a 10-0 run. Knotted at 8-all, Logan O’Farrell drained a 3-pointer to start the run, and a basket from downtown via the hands of junior Shelby Selland put the Vikings up 18-8.

Logan O’Farrell, a senior from Summit, S.D. finished the championship game with 14 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Selland concluded the contest with eight points and eight rebounds.

Augie held a 20-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, and held a 37-24 halftime lead. Winona State cut the lead to 29-24, but like they did all night, the Vikings responded with a run. Hana Metoxen connected on a jumper that ramped up an 8-0 Augie run.

With 7:49 to play in the third, a Paige Peterson layup gave her team a 42-27 lead and a pair of free-throws from Logan O’Farrell put the Vikings back up by 20.

Peterson ended the night with 10 points and six rebounds.

Augustana outscored Winona State 17-16 in the third period and 10-5 in the final quarter.

Presley O’Farrell contributed 13 points, five rebounds and two assists on the night for the Vikings.

Augustana shot 38.1 percent from the field for the game and connected on 8 of their 24 3-pointers. The Vikings held the Warriors to just 31.4 percent from the field and 9-of-20 from behind the arc. Augie outrebounded Winona State 42-33 and captured 12 offensive boards.

This season’s NCAA Tournament will be the first the Vikings will participate in since they made the 2013 Final Four.