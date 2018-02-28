Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates Gather To Discuss Community Issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The field for Sioux Falls’ next mayor has been narrowed down to six. Of those six, four of them gathered Wednesday afternoon to speak with voters.

Kenny Anderson junior, Jim Entenman, Paul Tenhaken, and Jolene Loetscher answered questions from voters at Trail Ridge retirement community.

Candidates discussed general crime in neighborhoods and the role of technology in the economy.

Raymond Nemer recently moved from Gregory to Sioux Falls. Since he’s new to town, he wants to brush up on the candidates and where they stand on issues so he vote confidently.

“Well I’m in the sunset years of my life and I guess I care about where the city’s going and where the state’s going,” said Nemer.

Nemer is a partially retired family physician. He wants to know how candidates plan to tackle issues like healthcare and drug abuse impacting families.

Moderator Vernon Brown says now is the time of year where voters start paying attention to the election. Brown says that often only 20 percent of the city votes in an election.

“I wish more would participate because as I said, what the city does affects us more in our daily lives than what happens in Pierre or Washington D.C. so I wish people would turn out in big numbers,” said Brown.

Brown also said that road conditions are a big concern for voters.

You can head to the polls on April 10th to cast your vote.