Someone You Should Know: Greg Jamison’s Vision For ‘Smoother Roads Ahead’

In a crowded race for Sioux Falls mayor, one candidate says whoever has the right message will win over the most voters. Greg Jamison believes he has that message. It’s one he made clear when his campaign hit the ground rolling eight months ago.

“During the July 4th parade, I drove a motor-grader through the parade and I had a big banner that said ‘Smoother Roads Ahead,’” says Sioux Falls mayoral candidate Greg Jamison.

Jamison’s campaign slogan has multiple meanings. Quite literally, he wants to fix potholes. But, he also wants to create better relationships with the business community, state government and city council.

“I think you’ve seen a lot of friction occurring. And my experience as a council member and now coming into the administration, I have a chance to smoothen that out.”

Jamison says he has more experience in public service than the other candidates. He has served on the city council. He was elected in 2008 and then again in 2012. Right now, he’s a state representative for District 12, a race he won in 2016.

In Pierre, Jamison fights for Sioux Falls. He talks to the governor about the priorities for South Dakota’s largest city. He’s established relationships with fellow lawmakers. These are all things that he says would help him in the mayor’s office. He says his time in the state legislature has been a great learning experience.

“What happens here impacts what happens in Sioux Falls.”

You may have even voted for him in the last mayor’s race. He ran, but lost to Mike Huether by just more than 3,000 votes in 2014. The defeat reshaped his campaign.

“Everybody wanted to ask ‘What’s the difference between you and Mike Huether? Really, what’s the difference?’ so, I spent a lot of time articulating his qualities and maybe mine. Now, it’s a lot more about ‘What about me? Why am I ready? Why am I the best candidate? What does my track record say that makes me qualified?’”

Jamison says he’s got plans to repair roads and relationships. He wants to include city councilors in important conversations, like crafting his administration’s city budget, if elected.

“If we work together, we can do more than if we’re fighting about Sioux Falls and start fighting for Sioux Falls,” he says.

That especially means fighting to distribute more city money to street upkeep. Jamison wants to start with the busiest roads and pave new ones.

“For the new developments. We have to keep growing, if we don’t build those roads, they can’t do their developments.”

He’s learned from the ups and downs of politics and says it’s time to bring that knowledge to city hall.

“I think I’m finally ready.”

Jamison also owns an advertising company. If he’s elected mayor, he’ll have to sell the business. In Sioux Falls, the mayor cannot have another job outside of being mayor. Either way, his time in state politics will be over. He says he did not collect signatures to run for the house again because he’s “all in” for the mayor’s race.