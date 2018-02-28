Trump wants multiple gun safety measures in bill

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he wants Congress to put a number of gun safety measures into a Senate bill that would bolster background checks.

Trump is urging lawmakers to add their best ideas to a proposal pushed by Texas Sen. John Cornyn to improve background checks.

Trump is telling members of Congress that “you have a different president now,” pointing to the failure of past attempts to address gun violence during past administrations.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat, is urging the president to stand up to the gun lobby. He is telling the president that “it’s going to have to be you who brings the Republicans to the table on this.”