Brookings High School Placed On Heightened Alert After “Potential Threat”

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Brookings High School was heightened alert Thursday as authorities looked into a possible threat.

Brookings Superintendent Dr. Klint Willert says a student approached staff today with concerns about a rumor regarding a “potential violent act” that could take place at the high school.

Administrators quote “held students in place” while police investigated. No credible threats were found.

Dr. Willert says parents were notified through the school’s messaging system and website.

Students returned to their classes after about an hour.