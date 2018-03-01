EU promises retaliation to Trump tariff plan

WASHINGTON (AP) – European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says the EU will take retaliatory action if President Donald Trump goes ahead with his plan to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Juncker says, “We strongly regret this step, which appears to represent a blatant intervention to protect U.S. domestic industry.”

He says Europe “will not sit idly while our industry is hit with unfair measures that put thousands of European jobs at risk.”

Juncker is vowing that “the EU will react firmly and commensurately to defend our interests.”

The Commission, the EU’s executive body, will make public in coming days the retaliatory action it plans to take. Juncker says the steps will be compatible with World Trade Organization rules.