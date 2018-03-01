Final Summit League Tournament Preparations Underway at PREMIER Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Sports Authority and PREMIER Center are gearing up to host the Summit League men’s and women’s tournaments for the 10th time.

The tournament continues to draw huge crowds and final preparations for this year are underway. Last year’s men’s semifinal game between USD and SDSU set a new attendance record.

Saturday will be another big day as both men and women for USD and SDSU are in action.

“This could be a very large Saturday, both afternoon sessions and evening sessions. If you’re interested in buying tickets, feel free to do that early. You may not be able to walk up and buy them,” said Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, Bryan Miller.

The USD women play at noon on Saturday, followed by the SDSU women at 2:30. That evening, the SDSU men play 6, followed by the USD men at 8:30.