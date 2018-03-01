Minnesota Democrats vow to keep pushing gun law changes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Democratic lawmakers and proponents of stronger gun laws say their efforts aren’t over.

Republicans on Thursday quickly put a stop to pair of bills seeking to expand background checks and temporary restrictions for gun owners by a court order. Those measures were tabled by Republicans who control the House.

St. Paul Rep. Dave Pinto told reporters after the House Public Safety Committee meeting that he plans to tweak his bills in hopes of getting another hearing. Hundreds of citizens on both sides of the issue flooded the Capitol to rally support or opposition for the legislation.

Moms Demand Action Minnesota chapter leader Erin Zamoff says if lawmakers don’t vote for stricter gun laws, “then we’ll vote in people who do.”