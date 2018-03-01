Police Seeking Public’s Help Solving 37-Year-Old Homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are asking for the public’s help in a 37-year-old homicide of a newborn baby.

On February 28, 1981, an abandoned newborn baby boy was found dead near a field south of East 26th and South Sycamore Avenue. Police say at the time, investigators were not able to find the baby’s mother and exhausted all leads. The coroner determined that the baby died of exposure.

Eight years ago, Detective Mike Webb began looking into this unsolved homicide and new technology was used to obtain a DNA sample. The initial scan was unsuccessful, but police are still periodically checked with the hope of finding a match.

Police are asking for any help or information that may help solve the crime.