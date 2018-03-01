Authorities Seize $282K Worth of Meth After 8 Month Investigation

WATERTOWN, S.D. – A Watertown man is behind bars after police found him with more than six pounds of meth.

37-year-old Joshua Paul is charges with possession of distribution of a controlled substance. Paul was arrested on Wednesday on Highway 12 near McIntosh after a Corson County Deputy spotted his car.

Authorities recovered 6.3 pounds of meth valued at $282,000 and a gun. The arrest is the second this week as part of an eight month investigation.

35-year-old Amos Hall was arrested on Monday at a Watertown home, where police found 5.5 grams of meth and more than $16,000 in cash.

Authorities believe the two men were working together.