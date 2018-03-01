SDSU’s Stiegelmeier Arrested For DUI In January

BROOKINGS – South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier was arrested for driving under the influence in January after an officer found his car in the ditch, according to an arrest report from the Brookings Police Department.

According to the report, an officer found Stiegelmeier’s Chevy Malibu in the ditch on 8th Street South at 11:18 p.m. on Jan. 27. The officer said he “immediately recognized” Stiegelmeier, who was trying to the the car out of the ditch, but was “obviously stuck and would need a tow.”

While in the officer’s car, Stiegelmeier admitted to drinking “Joose,” a flavored malt beverage. The officer did not get a PBT from Stiegelmeier, but court documents say there was 0.08 percent or more by weight of alcohol in his blood.

In a statement to the Brookings Register, Stiegelmeier said:

“First and foremost, I made a terrible mistake. The decision I made is not who I have been, who I am or who I will be moving forward.

“I apologize to my family, President Dunn, Athletic Director Sell, my entire staff, and the entire SDSU football family present and past. I also want to apologize to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, an organization that has impacted me and I have attempted to serve when called upon.

“I obviously can’t control individuals’ judgements, but the poor decision I made reflects only on me and not our staff or football team.

“I know through my faith, that I am forgiven. I will work as hard as ever, to regain the trust and belief I may have lost.”

SDSU President Barry Dunn released a statement to KDLT News saying:

“Coach Stiegelmeier contacted me shortly after the incident occurred and the two of us met the following day,” SDSU President Barry Dunn said. “I expressed my disappointment during that meeting and John takes full responsibility for his actions. He understands the magnitude of what happened, the potential impact it could have had and the disappointment this brings to himself and the university as a leader of young people.

“Coach Stiegelmeier has been a valued member of the university and community for many years and we welcome his continued service as our head football coach,” Dunn added. “He will use this experience to educate others and inspire many more young men in his role as head coach about making the right decisions in life.”

SDSU Athletics Director Justin Sell also released a statement. It reads:

“This certainly is an incident that does not reflect the values of our program and is out of character for Coach Stiegelmeier,” Sell said. “He has led our football program with integrity and class throughout his career, and I know he will use this incident as a teachable moment for the numerous young men he has mentored. I am fully behind him as he goes through this difficult time.”

Stiegelmeier joined the SDSU football staff in 1997. He is the winningest coach in program history.