Scoreboard Thursday, March 1st

Scoreboard Thursday, March 1st
KDLT Sports
Share This:

Scoreboard Thursday, March 1st

NHL

Wild vs. Arizona

NBA

Timberwolves @ Portland

Girls H.S. Basketball

Iowa

Class 3-A Semifinals

Sioux Center 65, Monticello 57 *Lexi Toering 18 pts./12 reb./Warriors (24-2)

South Dakota Sweet 16

Class “A”

Belle Fourche 50, Wagner 38

Madison 51, Lennox 47

West Central 49, Flandreau 42 *MacDonald 19 points

Roncalli 54, Todd County 44

McCook Central/Montrose 59, Miller 47

St. Thomas More 52, Redfield/Doland 28

Class “B”

Hanson 43, Timber lake 42 *Campbell 17 points

Ethan 68, Lower Brule 46 *Gustafson 25 points

T-D-A 55, Waubay-Summit 50 *Reiner 21 pts./13 reb.

Warner 64, Ipswich 56 *Rogers 22 points

Castlewood 47, DeSmet 44

Avon 60, Irene/Wakonda 49

Sully Buttes 59, Freeman 56 (2 OT) *Guthmiller 23 points

Minnesota

2-A Section 3

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 71, Pipestone 31

Boys Basketball

Minnesota

1-A Section 3

Hills Beaver Creek 62, Ellsworth 58

Related Post

Scoreboard Tuesday, January 16th
Scoreboard Tuesday, August 1st
Scoreboard Tuesday, July 18th
Scoreboard Wednesday, January 24th

You Might Also Like