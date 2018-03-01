Scoreboard Thursday, March 1st
NHL
Wild vs. Arizona
NBA
Timberwolves @ Portland
Girls H.S. Basketball
Iowa
Class 3-A Semifinals
Sioux Center 65, Monticello 57 *Lexi Toering 18 pts./12 reb./Warriors (24-2)
South Dakota Sweet 16
Class “A”
Belle Fourche 50, Wagner 38
Madison 51, Lennox 47
West Central 49, Flandreau 42 *MacDonald 19 points
Roncalli 54, Todd County 44
McCook Central/Montrose 59, Miller 47
St. Thomas More 52, Redfield/Doland 28
Class “B”
Hanson 43, Timber lake 42 *Campbell 17 points
Ethan 68, Lower Brule 46 *Gustafson 25 points
T-D-A 55, Waubay-Summit 50 *Reiner 21 pts./13 reb.
Warner 64, Ipswich 56 *Rogers 22 points
Castlewood 47, DeSmet 44
Avon 60, Irene/Wakonda 49
Sully Buttes 59, Freeman 56 (2 OT) *Guthmiller 23 points
Minnesota
2-A Section 3
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 71, Pipestone 31
Boys Basketball
Minnesota
1-A Section 3
Hills Beaver Creek 62, Ellsworth 58