SDSU, USD Sweep Summit League Honors

SDSU, USD Sweep Summit League Honors

Summit League honors were dominated by South Dakota State and USD. Dawn Plitzuweit was named women’s coach of the year after her Coyotes went unbeaten in league play, something that hadn’t been done since 1994 in the conference. TJ Otzelberger was named men’s coach of the year after the Jackrabbits won the regular season title. Both coaches are in just their 2nd seasons with their respective teams.

As for the players of the year, those honors went to a pair of SDSU juniors. Macy Miller returned from injury with a fury after missing all of last season. And Mike Daum is one of the best mid major players in the country. Both players and coaches are really excited for what lies ahead with the Summit League Tournament starting on Saturday. All 4 teams will be playing for automatic berths in the NCAA Tournament.