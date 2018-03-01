Car Rolls Off I-229 Onto Minnesota Avenue In Single Vehicle Accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 31-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the SUV she was driving slid off an interstate bridge and onto the road below.

Authorities say the vehicle was traveling south on I-229 in Sioux Falls just after 12:30 when the driver lost control and hit the guard rail.

The vehicle flipped over the rail and slid down the embankment onto Minnesota Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

No other vehicles were involved.