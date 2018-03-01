Sweet 16 Recap for Class A and B

It was Sweet 16 night for Class “A” and “B” schools in South Dakota in girls basketball. In Class “A” Thursday night, the Madison Bulldogs rallied past 4th-seeded Lennox in the final stanza as Jessi Giles scored 9 of her 15 points in the 51-47 win. In the 2nd game at Tea, Haleigh Melstad had 20 points as Vermillion edged Dell Rapids 51-48. In Madison, Ashlyn MacDonald had 19 points as West Central advanced to state with a 49-42 win over Flandreau. And in Mitchell, Miller led McCook Central/Montrose in the 4th quarter before the Cougars rallied to win. Morgan Koepsell’s 29 points were the difference in the 59-47 victory. See the KDLT scoreboard for all of the scores from both classes as Belle Fourche, St. Thomas More, Crow Creek and Roncalli also advanced in Class “A”. In Class “B” Faith, Hanson, Sully Buttes (in 2 OT’s), Warner, Castlewood, Ethan, T-D-A and Avon all made the field for the state tournament with wins.