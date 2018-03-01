Tough Finish for Luverne Seniors

ST. PETER, MN… It was a tough finish to the high school hockey careers for the 12 Luverne seniors Wednesday night. They played hard against Litchfield-Dassell-Cokato, but ran into a hot goalie and lost 4-1 in the Section 3-A championship game. Gaige Nath scored in the 3rd period to get the Cards to within 1 goal, but LDC scored twice in the final 4-1/2 minutes to ice the victory. Senior Kasyn Kruse and head coach Phil Paquette talked about what a great career it was for those players.