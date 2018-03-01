Update: Webster Officials Say Water Restrictions Removed

UPDATE – As of 6:18 a.m. Thursday, city officials in Webster say the water restriction has been lifted after a break in the water main earlier this week. City officials are “cautiously optimistic” all leaks have been located and repaired.

Overnight, city workers were able to restore enough water in the city’s reserve system they were able to lift the emergency water use only restriction early this morning. Any water being used for human consumption, however, must still be boiled, city officials stated in their latest press release.