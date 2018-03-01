Work Out Like an American Ninja Warrior at 605 Ninja Academy

SIOUX FALLS, SD- We first introduced you last summer to Sioux Falls resident Jason Steinberg.He was training for the American Ninja Warrior TV show. Now he wants to help others learn these impressive skills.

“Every weekend or once a month or something like that I’d have to travel long distance to go to like an american ninja warrior gym and I love training for this myself and I figured why not bring one to the Sioux Falls community.”

Last year he tried out for the hit show. He just missed the cut to be on air, but plans to do it again this year. In the meantime, he wants to share his passion.

Folks are trying out his 605 Ninja Academy featuring obstacles similar to the TV show, like the famous warp wall.

The best part? Anyone can do it. You don’t have to be a pro.

” It’s fun no matter what you’re going to do and you’ll probably surprise yourself with how much you can do,” said Steinberg.

“I think it’s going to be a great addition to the town though. There’s not you know that much to do, so it’s something new something fun,” said a customer.

For those looking to test out their ninja skills you can stop by this week. The academy is offering open gyms where people can move the equipment around and create their own obstacles.

“My favorite are the rings around here I think it’s really fun to swing on stuff. I like the warp walls,” said two customers.

For the future ninjas in training classes start next week. The facility also plans to hold competitions for people of all ages. As well as offer birthday parties.

“There’s so many kids and so many adults in this are that need something like this so I’m proud to be the person that’s bringing it to them,” said Steinberg.

For more information on scheduling and pricing click here.