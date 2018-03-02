2018 Golf Expo Kicks off Saturday at Sioux Falls Convention Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – While we may be getting with with a few more winter weather blasts, warmer temperatures and golf season is just around the corner.

This weekend is the start of the 10th annual Sioux Falls Golf Expo. The event features ways to prepare for the upcoming season ahead, whether you are a life-long golfer or just getting started.

Free instructors will also be at the expo all weekend to provide first-hand experience for those looking to improve their game.

“Our expo is hands on. You know, we’re going to put clubs in peoples hands. All weekend long you are going to be able to come in and try out the latest in golf equipment,” said Wade Merry from the South Dakota Golf Association.

Advanced purchase tickets are available at Austad locations in Sioux Falls. Tickets are $5 and includes a deal from the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Admission is free for kids 12 and under.