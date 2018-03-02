2018 Summit League Fan Fest Underway

SIOUX FALLS, SD – For those looking to enjoy the atmosphere of the game without a ticket, there’s a special event for you.

Fan Fest is held all weekend at the Sioux Falls Arena. Fan Fest features games and activities for the entire family and is geared towards providing a final four experience, even for those not cheering for any specific team.

“The Summit League Tournament has done a great job over the years of getting the fan bases who are a part of each school to come to the tournament, but we’re looking for those residents of Sioux Falls who are maybe not associated with a school, and just want to come out and have some fun,” said South Dakota Sports Authority Executive Director Bryan Miller.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.