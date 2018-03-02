2nd Spanish Immersion Day Held at University of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – When learning a new language there is no better way to learn than to be immersed in the culture.

High school students got that opportunity today at the University of Sioux Falls. USF students and staff did demonstrations and exercises within classrooms.

The activities ranged from sports demonstrations and food, to dancing, art and poetry. They spent an hour in each classroom.

Although the Sioux Falls area is not dominantly hispanic, learning Spanish is still important.

“Learning spanish can help us communicate with people who might not know english. And its just great to get to know people, and know how to talk to them,” said high school student Katie Schultz.

No english was spoken in any of the classroom demonstrations and exercises. This is the 2nd time USF has hosted this, and it’s planned to be an annual event.