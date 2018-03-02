AA SWEET 16-Lincoln & Brandon Valley Girls Ease Into State Tournament

Patriots & Lynx Heading To Premier Center In Two Weeks

SIOUX FALLS & BRANDON, S.D. — The Lincoln Patriots and Brandon Valley Lynx had no problem clinching spots in the State AA Girl’s Basketball Tournament at the Premier Center in two weeks.

The 2nd seed Patriots defeated defeated 15th seed Watertown 54-38 while 5th seeded Brandon Valley dropped 12th seed Mitchell 51-40 in AA Sweet 16 action on Friday night.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!