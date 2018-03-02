Billie Sutton: Contract transparency law is ‘common sense’

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Democratic governor candidate Billie Sutton says a new law requiring state contracts to include the printed names of those who sign them is “common sense” and a normal practice at businesses everywhere.

The state Senate minority leader said Friday in a statement that officials sometimes need to ensure government “follows the rules the rest of us do.” Sutton was the Senate sponsor of the measure.

Sutton’s governor campaign said in the statement that as he and others have examined taxpayer-funded contracts, they’ve occasionally been unable to read the signatures of the people who signed them. He says it seems like common sense to print the names below the signature.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard signed the bill into law Thursday. Sutton’s campaign says he’s sure the governor’s signature was “impeccable as always.”