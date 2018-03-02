Bridgewater-Emery & Corsica-Stickney Boys Roll Into State B Sweet 16

Sweet 16 On Tuesday, March 6th
Zach Borg
YANKTON, S.D.  —  The Bridgewater-Emery Huskies and Corsica-Stickney Jaguars are heading to the Boys’ Basketball State B Sweet 16.

Behind 27 points from Sawyer Schultz the defending State B Champion Huskies downed Irene-Wakonda 67-41 at the Summit Activities Center in Yankton in Region 5B Semifinal play.  Over at Cimpl Arena on the campus of Mount Marty, Corsica-Stickney cruised by Gregory 62-43 in the Region 6B Semifinals.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

