Convicted embezzler pleads guilty to embezzling again

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Pierre woman who admitted embezzling from the Fort Pierre Development Corp. in 2015 has now pleaded guilty to stealing from a church group.

The Capital Journal reports 61-year-old Joni Boub was accused of embezzling $46,000 from the Dakota Association of the United Church of Christ, where she worked in 2015 and 2016.

The association is a group of about a dozen congregations mainly located on American Indian reservations.

Boub faces up to 10 years in prison when she’s scheduled March 27. She also faces a Tuesday hearing at which her probation could be revoked in her first embezzlement conviction.

Boub was given a suspended 10-year prison sentence and six years of probation in 2015 for stealing about $39,000 from the development group while working as its office manager.