County worker accused of hauling drug items to gravel pit

IPSWICH, S.D. (AP) – Bond has been set at $10,000 cash for an Edmunds County Highway Department worker accused of manufacturing methamphetamine and dumping drug paraphernalia at a county gravel pit.

The American News reports that 33-year-old David Becker, of Northville, was arrested Tuesday and made his first court appearance Thursday. He didn’t immediately enter a plea to felony drug and weapons charges.

Authorities allege Becker hauled the drug paraphernalia to the gravel pit in a county vehicle and a personal vehicle. Two other county workers reported suspicious activity at the gravel pit.

The most serious charge against Becker is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.