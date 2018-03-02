Dakota Valley Edges Vermillion In Region 4A Thriller

Late Hoop Gives Panthers 61-60 Win & Trip To Sweet 16

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — Down five points with two minutes to go, the Dakota Valley boys’ basketball team rallied past Vermillion, going ahead on Jack Graves jumper with 2.2 left and advancing to the State A Sweet 16 with a 61-60 victory.

Click on the video viewer for the highlights!

CORRECTION-In the highlight the winning basket was incorrectly credited to Jack McCabe. It was in fact Jack Graves.