Dell Rapids & Sioux Falls Christian Boys Punch Sweet 16 Tickets

Quarriers & Chargers Win Region 3A Semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers and Dell Rapids Quarriers boys’ basketball team are heading to the State A Sweet 16.

In Region 3A semifinal play at the Elmen Center in Sioux Falls it was the Chargers starting things with an 81-33 victory over West Central. In the nightcap the Quarriers outscored Tri-Valley 16-9 i in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 60-50 victory.

