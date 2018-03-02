Garage, Truck Damaged In House Fire

SIOUX FALLS – A fire at a Sioux Falls home left the garage and a nearby truck with significant damage Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 400 block of North Linwood Court around 4:45 p.m. They found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage.

The fire was out in about 15 minutes and no injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.

Officials say most of the damage to the house was limited to the garage, however there is some smoke damage to other areas.