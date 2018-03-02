Kids Honor Dr. Seuss with Reading Across America Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Dr. Seuss has left a legacy through countless children’s books, and even though he’s been gone for nearly 30 years that legacy lives on.

Thursday would’ve been Dr. Seuss’ 114th birthday. Children nationwide are celebrating by taking part in Reading Across America day. Kids at the Apple Tree Children’s Center in Sioux Falls have been honoring Dr. Seuss all week long.

The army reserve stopped by to read some of the classics. Staff Sergeant Camillya Belle says it’s exciting to see the books she used to read as a child still play a role in education.

“Reading is a great way just to expand the mind and get kids off of social media and tablets, so we really just jumped at the opportunity, and just inspire the future leaders of America,” says Belle.

Belle is new to Sioux Falls. She says this is her first time reading to a local school, and she wants to do it again.