Man Charged with Murder in Connection with Andover Apartment Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Day County man is charged with murder, weeks after a woman’s body was found in the rubble of an apartment fire.

36-year-old Jose Anibal Quinones Rodriguez is charged with first and second degree murder, arson, burglary, aggravated assault domestic and commission of a felony with a firearm.

Authorities say the charges stem from incidents on February 8th and 9th in Andover. Rodriguez is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Tawny Rockwood, then setting the apartment she was in on fire.

Authorities say the two did have some sort of relationship, but did not give any other details.

If convicted, Rodriguez could face life in prison or the death penalty.