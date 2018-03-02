Pierre Woman Still Dancing at 92

PIERRE, SD – A woman in Pierre is proving that you’re never too old to try something new.

She started going to a fitness center to improve her strength and balance. One day, her trainer decided to spice things up and the result was pure joy.

Meet Helene Miller, a women who lights up a room with her laughter and energy. That alone can be a work out.

“I’m worn out sometimes from being so happy,” says Helene.

To keep her light shining, Helene exercises three days a week for the last two years with her trainer Elizabeth.

“The thing about it is, you have to continue. You can’t just go for a little bit of time. You have to decide that that’s what you want to do,” says Helene.

Not bad for woman who’s turning 93 in November!

Just a couple weeks back, Elizabeth decided to change up the workout routine. Helene loves music, so they started dancing and had a blast.

Elizabeth says attitude is just as important as exercise, “because if she feels good in her head and her heart, she’ll give me 100% physically and she can do anything.”

Helene says she can feel a difference moving and grooving to the beat.

“I love it, I really do,” says Helene.

Showing that age is just a number, and this is a number she loves to perform.

Elizabeth’s daughter posted a video online of the two dancing. It went viral and has about ten million views.

You see that video here: http://dailym.ai/2o8hrR4