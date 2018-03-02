Questions surround Trump’s 1st wall contract

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A tiny Nebraska startup awarded the first border wall construction project under President Donald Trump is the offshoot of a construction firm that was accused in a government audit of shady billing practices.

SWF Constructors lists just one employee in its Omaha office. Still, it won the $11 million federal contract in November to replace more than 2 miles of border fence in California with post-style barriers. The project represents a sliver of a plan central to Trump’s presidential campaign promise for a wall at the border with Mexico.

Its owner is Edgewood, New York-based Coastal Environmental Group. A lawyer who represented a contractor that sued Coastal for failure to pay speculates the company might have applied for the wall contract under SWF in an attempt to dodge scrutiny.