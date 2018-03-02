Scoreboard Friday, March 2nd
NHL
Colorado 7, Wild 1
NBA
Utah 116, Timberwolves 108
NBA G-League
Skyforce 121, Greensboro 107
USHL
Stampede 2, Des Moines 1 (*Final in SO)
H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL
Region 1A
Semifinal
Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 51
Sisseton 61, Milbank 45
Region 2A
Semifinal
Madison 58, Hamlin 45
Sioux Valley 65, Flandreau 63
Region 3A
Semifinal
Dell Rapids 60, Tri-Valley 50
Sioux Falls Christian 81, West Central 33
Region 4A
Semifinal
Dakota Valley 61, Vermillion 60
Tea Area 79, Elk Point-Jefferson 47
Region 5A
Semifinal
Bon Homme 46, Platte-Geddes 39
Parker 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 41
Region 6A
Semifinal
Crow Creek 80, McLaughlin 61
Miller 78, Stanley County 49
Region 7A
Semifinal
Pine Ridge 95, Todd County 76
Red Cloud 72, Little Wound 64
Region 8A
Semifinal
Hot Springs 71, Belle Fourche 60
St. Thomas More 56, Rapid City Christian 28
Region 1B
Semifinal
Clark/Willow Lake 61, Britton-Hecla 38
Langford 50, Warner 34
Region 2B
Semifinal
Herreid/Selby Area 52, Potter County 51
Sully Buttes 61, Leola/Frederick 43
Region 3B
Semifinal
Castlewood 53, Wolsey-Wessington 34
DeSmet 56, Arlington 37
Region 4B
Semifinal
Colman-Egan 46, Ethan 42
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Chester 42
Region 5B
Semifinal
Bridgewater-Emery 67, Irene-Wakonda 41
Canistota 66, Viborg-Hurley 57
Region 6B
Semifinal
Corsica/Stickney 62, Gregory 43
Kimball/White Lake 65, Colome 49
Region 7B
Semifinal
Lower Brule 73, Jones County 52
White River 81, Lyman 60
Region 8B
Semifinal
Harding County 51, Faith 46
Timber Lake 79, Takini 47
H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class AA
Round of 16
Aberdeen Central 58, Yankton 34
Brandon Valley 51, Mitchell 40
Harrisburg 56, Sturgis Brown 40
RC Central 51, Brookings 48
Rapid City Stevens 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 23
Sioux Falls Lincoln 54, Watertown 38
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Spearfish 31
Sioux Falls Washington 40, Pierre 34
MN 1A Section 3
Semifinal
Minneota 70, Lac qui Parle Valley 57
Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Hills-Beaver Creek 66
H.S. GIRL’S HOCKEY
S.D. State Tournament @ Huron
Mitchell 6, Watertown 4
Brookings 3, Rushmore 2
SF Flyers 9, Oahe 1
Aberdeen 8, Omaha 0
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Southeast Missouri State 12, SDSU 8
Rogers State 2, Sioux Falls 0
Peru State College 5, Dordt College 4
Peru State College 18, Dordt College 2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Augustana 7, Sioux Falls 2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
USD 1, UNLV 0
Lake Erie College 9, Northern State 1
Northern State 5, Felician 3
Northwestern College 9, Bethany College 1
Friends University 3, Northwestern College 2
Dordt College 5, Peru State College 4
Dordt College 12, Peru State College 1