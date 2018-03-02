Scoreboard Friday, March 2nd

Scores for Friday, March 2, 2018
Zach Borg
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, MARCH 2ND, 2018

NHL
Colorado 7, Wild 1

NBA
Utah 116, Timberwolves 108

NBA G-League
Skyforce 121, Greensboro 107

USHL
Stampede 2, Des Moines 1 (*Final in SO)

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL
Region 1A
Semifinal
Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 51

Sisseton 61, Milbank 45

Region 2A

Semifinal

Madison 58, Hamlin 45

Sioux Valley 65, Flandreau 63

Region 3A

Semifinal

Dell Rapids 60, Tri-Valley 50

Sioux Falls Christian 81, West Central 33

Region 4A

Semifinal

Dakota Valley 61, Vermillion 60

Tea Area 79, Elk Point-Jefferson 47

Region 5A

Semifinal

Bon Homme 46, Platte-Geddes 39

Parker 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 41

Region 6A

Semifinal

Crow Creek 80, McLaughlin 61

Miller 78, Stanley County 49

Region 7A

Semifinal

Pine Ridge 95, Todd County 76

Red Cloud 72, Little Wound 64

Region 8A

Semifinal

Hot Springs 71, Belle Fourche 60

St. Thomas More 56, Rapid City Christian 28

Region 1B

Semifinal

Clark/Willow Lake 61, Britton-Hecla 38

Langford 50, Warner 34

Region 2B

Semifinal

Herreid/Selby Area 52, Potter County 51

Sully Buttes 61, Leola/Frederick 43

Region 3B

Semifinal

Castlewood 53, Wolsey-Wessington 34

DeSmet 56, Arlington 37

Region 4B

Semifinal

Colman-Egan 46, Ethan 42

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Chester 42

Region 5B

Semifinal

Bridgewater-Emery 67, Irene-Wakonda 41

Canistota 66, Viborg-Hurley 57

Region 6B

Semifinal

Corsica/Stickney 62, Gregory 43

Kimball/White Lake 65, Colome 49

Region 7B

Semifinal

Lower Brule 73, Jones County 52

White River 81, Lyman 60

Region 8B

Semifinal

Harding County 51, Faith 46

Timber Lake 79, Takini 47

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class AA
Round of 16

Aberdeen Central 58, Yankton 34

Brandon Valley 51, Mitchell 40

Harrisburg 56, Sturgis Brown 40

RC Central 51, Brookings 48

Rapid City Stevens 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 23

Sioux Falls Lincoln 54, Watertown 38

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Spearfish 31

Sioux Falls Washington 40, Pierre 34

MN 1A Section 3
Semifinal
Minneota 70, Lac qui Parle Valley 57

Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Hills-Beaver Creek 66

H.S. GIRL’S HOCKEY
S.D. State Tournament @ Huron
Mitchell 6, Watertown 4

Brookings 3, Rushmore 2

SF Flyers 9, Oahe 1

Aberdeen 8, Omaha 0

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Southeast Missouri State 12, SDSU 8

Rogers State 2, Sioux Falls 0

Peru State College 5, Dordt College 4

Peru State College 18, Dordt College 2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Augustana 7, Sioux Falls 2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
USD 1, UNLV 0

Lake Erie College 9, Northern State 1

Northern State 5, Felician 3

Northwestern College 9, Bethany College 1

Friends University 3, Northwestern College 2

Dordt College 5, Peru State College 4

Dordt College 12, Peru State College 1

You Might Also Like