Sioux Falls Hotels Gearing Up For Summit League Fans

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Summit League Tournament is always a crazy time for hotels around the PREMIER Center.

The Sheraton Hotel, in particular, has been booking guests for this weekend since the end of last year’s championship. This year, fans from around the region will be able to walk in and out of the PREMIER Center between games for the first time.

Sheraton’s General Manager, Alan Benson, says he has been learning about this weekend since his arrival to the area in September.

“It’s that in between, we’re ready, we want the tidal wave, we just don’t know when its going to hit,” said Benson.

South Dakota State looks to defend last year’s title. The Sheraton staff is all hands on deck, and they are ready for anything.