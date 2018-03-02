Summit League Tournament Celebrates 10th Year In Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The Summit League Championships have returned to Sioux Falls. The Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments tip off Saturday at the Premier Center.

This one’s special, though. It’s the 10-year anniversary of the tournament coming to Sioux Falls.

“I don’t know if anybody knew it was going to be quite this big, quite that fast,” says SDSU Women’s Basketball Coach, Aaron Johnston.

It’s proven to be a perfect match, the Summit League tournament and the city of Sioux Falls. The two came together in 2009.

Prior to that, the tournament roamed to different universities in the region. Since then, the numbers speak for themselves.

“It’s been one great game after another,” says Summit League Commissioner, Tom Douple.

Attendance records seem to fall year after year, including last year’s men’s semifinal between USD and SDSU, which drew more than 11,000 fans.

Douple says the demand is already spilling into future tournaments.

“The tickets. You know, I want you to know that we still have a couple hundred tickets left in the lower bowl… For next year. I mean it’s crazy, here we are talking about 2019 and we only have a few hundred tickets left in the lower bowl,” says Douple.

Coach Johnston has seen the tournament grow in Sioux Falls.

In fact, he’s the only head coach from either SDSU or USD to coach in each Summit League tournament since the move in 2009.

“Well having been a part of all of them makes me feel old for one. Make me feel pretty fortunate because on the women’s side, we look around and I know we say this because we’re local, but it really is the best women’s basketball tournament in the country,” Johnston tells us.

Johnston says moving from the Sioux Falls Arena to the Premier Center in 2015 has created a better experience for players and the fans.

“You’re in really one of the best basketball venues in the country. It’s a perfect size for what our event is so it gets filled up and it gets loud. Proximity to a lot of fan bases is really good and then i think if you look at the quality of all of the teams, men’s and women’s teams, everybody’s gotten better over the last 10 years,” says Johnston.

The USD women play Saturday at noon, followed by the SDSU women at 2:30.

The SDSU men play at 6, followed by the USD men at 8:30.

The winner of the Men’s and Women’s tournament earn a berth in the NCAA tournament.