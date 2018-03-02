SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-Coyotes Take Seasoned Teams To Sioux Falls

USD Women Are Top Seed, Men 2nd Seed

VERMILLION, S.D. — The tenth Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls could be perhaps the most anticipated since the first one back in 2009, with all four of the state’s schools contending for the league crown.

For the Coyote men it’s a chance to dance and a chance at redemption. It’s no secret that they’ve been waiting for a chance to erase the memory of Michael Orris game winning semifinal shot in their loss to SDSU.

Their 24 wins this year are a division one best for the program, and the Coyotes insist that everything they went through a year ago, as well as a rigourous non-conference schedule, has prepared them and toughened them for the road ahead.

The USD men open with Omaha tomorrow night at 8:30 PM.

The Coyote women find themselves in the same position the men did last year-regular season champion and top seed. The big difference is that USD went 14-0 during Summit League regular season play, the first perfect season in the conference in 25 years.

Unlike last year when they sputtered into the tournament with losses in two of their final three games and were bounced in the first round, the Coyotes have kept played better defensively and enter playing some of their best basketball this season.

USD opens the entire tournament at noon tomorrow against Fort Wayne.