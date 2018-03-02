SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-Jackrabbits Take Deep Teams Into Tournament

SDSU Men Are Top Seed, Women 2nd Seed

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Jackrabbit women are in a somewhat familiar position heading into the 2018 Summit League Tournament.

The last time they won this tournament in 2016 they did it as the the number two seed, beating a USD team that had swept them during the regular season.

That’s the kinda of déjà vu they’re hoping for this weekend. It’s also got the Jacks playing with a bit of a chip on their shoulder. This current group hasn’t won a regular season title and still has the memory of last year’s semifinal overtime loss to IUPUI , making them a little salty heading into the tournament.

SDSU opens the tournament with North Dakota State tomorrow at 2:30 PM.

The Jackrabbit men are the two time defending tournament champion and enter as the top seed after a 13-1 regular season. We all know and expect Summit player of the year Mike Daum to put up big numbers. The biggest difference between this year and last is the depth around him. Freshman of the year David Jenkins Junior is 8th in the league with 16 points a game, and with others like Reed Tellinghuisen or Tevin King capable of adding more scoring pop, the Jacks feel like they have one of the deepest team’s in their Division One era.

The SDSU men face Western Illinois tomorrow at 6 PM.