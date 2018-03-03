43-year-old Woman Killed in Friday Crash West of Humboldt

Anndrea Anderson
HUMBOLDT, S.D. – A 43-year-old female died late Friday night in a one-vehicle crash west of Humboldt.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family members. She was the only person involved in the crash.

A 2006 Pontiac Montana was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle left the roadway, went into the median and eventually rolled. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the McCook County Sheriff’s Office and Salem Ambulance.

