AA BOYS’ SWEET 16-Lincoln Outlasts Huron

Patriots Head To State With 69-54 Victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Lincoln Patriots are heading to the boys’ AA State Basketball Tournament in their own backyard in two weeks.

The Patriots defeated Huron 69-54 in the Sweet 16 on Saturday night in Sioux Falls, punching their ticket to the state tournament at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls in two weeks. Click on the video viewer for highlights!