BOYS’ AA SWEET 16-Defending Champion O’Gorman Stops Sturgis In Double Overtime

Knights Win 61-57

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It took two overtimes, but the defending AA Boys’ State Champion O’Gorman Knights returned to the State Tournament by defeating the Sturgis Scoopers 61-57 in Sweet 16 action in Sioux Falls on Saturday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights!